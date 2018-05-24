Iran staying within nuclear deal's restrictions - IAEA report

VIENNA: Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by its 2015 deal with major powers despite the U.S. pullout from the agreement, the U.N. atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its first such report since President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal on May 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had complied with limits on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

It did, however, rebuke Iran for dragging its feet over so-called "complementary access" inspections under the IAEA's Additional Protocol, which Iran is implementing under the deal.

