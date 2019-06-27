Iran still short of nuclear deal's enriched uranium cap: Diplomats

VIENNA: Iran is still short of the maximum amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to have under its deal with major powers but it is on course to reach that limit at the weekend, the latest data from UN nuclear inspectors shows, diplomats say.

On Wednesday (Jun 26), the UN nuclear watchdog verified that Iran had roughly 200kg of low-enriched uranium, below the deal's 202.8kg limit, three diplomats who follow the agency's work said.

Two of the diplomats said Iran was producing at a rate of around 1kg a day, suggesting it will not make good on its announcement that it would reach the limit on Thursday, but it could go over the line soon after a meeting with other signatories of the deal in Vienna on Friday that is aimed at saving the accord.

