Iran tells France to avoid repeating 'irresponsible' claims on its missile work

DUBAI: Iran called on France to avoid repeating "irresponsible and incorrect" claims about Tehran's ballistic missile work, Iranian state TV reported.

France earlier on Friday called on Iran to immediately stop all activities linked to ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear weapons, after Tehran said it could put two satellites into orbit in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by TV: "Iran's home-grown defensive missile programme is the Iranian nation's natural right."

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)