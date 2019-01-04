Iran to send warships to western Atlantic from March - deputy naval commander

LONDON: The Iranian navy will deploy warships to the western Atlantic Ocean from March, a top commander said on Friday, as the Islamic Republic seeks to increase the operating range of its naval forces to the backyard of the United States, its arch foe.

The presence of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Gulf is a security concern for Iran and its navy has sought to counter that by showing the flag near American waters.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)