Iran reports two more deaths among 13 new COVID-19 cases

TEHRAN: Iran's health ministry Friday (Feb 21) reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Islamic republic, bringing the total number of deaths to four and infections to 18.

"Thirteen new cases have been confirmed," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Twitter. "Unfortunately two of them have lost their lives."

Iran reported two deaths on Wednesday. Deaths have previously been confirmed in France, the Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Iranian health officials have called for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city 120km south of the capital Tehran.

The two deaths reported on Wednesday werer from Qom.

Iraqi Airways has suspended flight service to neighbouring Iran as a protective measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the Iraqi state news agency said on Thursday.

The epidemic originated in China and has killed more than 2,200 people and infected nearly 76,000, mostly in mainland China.

