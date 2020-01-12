Top Iran security official says Tehran did not hide cause of Ukraine plane crash

World

Top Iran security official says Tehran did not hide cause of Ukraine plane crash

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plan
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via REUTERS
(Updated: )

Bookmark

DUBAI: A senior Iranian security official said on Sunday (Jan 12) Iran had no intention to conceal the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner which the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down, the state-run IRIB news agency reported.

READ: Ukraine demands punishment, compensation for airliner downed by Iran

"From the start, there was no intention to conceal the causes of the accident, especially since its nature and technical characteristics ... make it virtually impossible to conceal," the secretary of Iran’s top national security body, Ali Shamkhani, was quoted as saying by IRIB.

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark