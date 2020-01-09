Bridal party, family of four, students among Canadian plane crash victims in Iran

EDMONTON, Canada: A newlywed couple that had travelled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early Wednesday (Jan 9), according to a community leader in the western Canadian city where 30 victims came from.

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 were killed when the plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran. It had been heading for the Ukrainian capital Kiev.



Arash Pourzarabi, 26,and Pouneh Gourji, 25, were graduate students in computer science at the University of Alberta and had gone to Iran for their wedding, said Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.



Red Crescent workers check the debris from the Ukraine International Airlines plane, that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Passengers' belongings are seen after the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

They were on the plane along with four members of their wedding party and another 24 Iranian-Canadians from Edmonton, Akbari said.

"Oh god, I can’t believe this," Akbari told Reuters. "It’s shocking to the whole community."



A child's shoe is pictured on Jan 8, 2020 at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. (Photo: AFP / ISNA / Borna GHASSEMI)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure the crash is thoroughly investigated "and that Canadians' questions are answered".

The flight was a popular transit route for Canadians travelling to Iran, in the absence of direct flights, and carried many students and academics heading home from the holidays. Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

"I've had family take the Tehran to Toronto route via Kiev in the past year. It's been a new affordable route for many Iranian-Canadians who don't have direct flights from Canada," Mahsa Alimardani, a student at Britain's Oxford University, said on Twitter.



CANADA'S IRANIAN COMMUNITY MOURNS LOST MEMBERS

The Iranian diaspora in North America counts a large portion of its population in Canada, with more than 210,000 Canadians of Iranian origin living in the country in 2016, according to official data.

Originally from Tehran, 65-year-old Zadeh has lived in Canada for 30 years and said he knew many of those killed in the crash.

"Some of them were dentists, doctors, highly educated people," said the supermarket owner. "When I heard in the morning, I was so sad."



Among the victims was Mojgan Daneshmand, a professor in electrical engineering – "a brilliant, brilliant lady, very smart," the Heritage Society's Akbari said.

She was travelling with her husband Pedram Mousavi, who was also a professor at the University of Alberta, and their daughters Daria, 14 and Dorina, nine.

The university declined immediate comment.



An Iranian man holds a phone displaying a list with the names of those killed after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on Jan 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. (Photo: AFP / ATTA KENARE)

"They are from my country. It doesn't matter if they are my relatives or my friends or not," said Toronto restaurant server Sahar Azmoudeh, 37. "It's the same feeling: Sadness and shock."

At a currency exchange in the Iranian Plaza shopping centre, 39-year-old Mahdi Rozvani knows at least six people who died.

"They are my friends, my customers. I'm shocked."

York University biology student Saba Kebari, 23, explained why some of her own friends and classmates were on board.

"The price of the dollar and the currency of our country drastically changed, and people prefer to have the cheapest flight possible," she said, referring to the impact of US economic sanctions.

"And one of their options is the Ukrainian airline."



Iranian-born dentist Hamed Esmaeilion said he was supposed to pick up his wife and nine-year-old daughter at the Toronto airport Wednesday, but after the crash he instead headed to Tehran by himself to look for answers.

"I have friends here, but no relatives. I have to go. I'm alone here," he told the Globe and Mail newspaper.

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter.



The disaster was the largest recent loss of life among Canadians since an Air India Flight blew up in 1985 over the Atlantic Ocean, killing 268 Canadians.

According to a 2016 census, around 210,000 of Canada's 38 million inhabitants are of Iranian descent.

Also on board the Ukrainian aircraft were 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

