Iran's Rouhani says no talks with US unless sanctions lifted

TEHRAN: Iran has no intention to talk to the United States unless all sanctions imposed on Tehran are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday (Aug 27), a day after President Donald Trump said he would meet his Iranian counterpart to end a nuclear standoff.

"Tehran has never wanted nuclear weapons," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television, adding that the country was always ready to hold talks.

He urged Washington to "take the first step" by lifting sanctions.



"The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran," he said.



"We will continue to scale back our commitments under the 2015 deal if our interests are not guaranteed."



The US president last year unilaterally pulled out of a landmark 2015 international deal that placed limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for trade, investment and sanctions relief. Trump said the deal gave the Iranians cover to keep pursuing a secret nuclear military programme which they insist does not exist.



On Tuesday, Rouhani said "the key for positive change is in the hands of Washington", because Iran had already ruled out ever doing what worries the US the most - building an atomic bomb.

"If honestly this is your only concern, this concern has already been removed" through a fatwa issued by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he said.

Khamenei is said to have issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons in 2003 and has reiterated it several times since.

"So take the first step. Without this step, this lock will not be unlocked," Rouhani said at a Tehran event marking the start of construction at a housing project.

Trump had said on Monday at the G7 summit that he is prepared to meet Rouhani within weeks, in what was seen as a potential breakthrough. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would facilitate the first face-to-face meeting between the US president and the Iranians.

