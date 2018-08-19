Iran will unveil a new fighter jet next week - minister

LONDON: Iran will unveil a new fighter jet next week and developing missile capabilities will remain Tehran's top priority, the defence minister was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Saturday.

"We will present a plane on National Defence Industry Day, and people will see it fly, and the equipment designed for it,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.

Iran celebrates National Defence Industry Day on Aug. 22.

