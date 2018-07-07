Iranian oil minister calls Trump's order to OPEC insulting

Iran's oil minister on Saturday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of insulting OPEC by ordering it to increase production and reduce prices, adding that the oil market should not be influenced by political factors.

Trump accused on Wednesday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries of driving fuel prices higher, and urged U.S. allies such as Saudi Arabia to pump more if they wanted Washington to continue protecting them against their top foe Iran.

"Mr Trump sends every day a new message that creates uncertainty in the market," Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an interview with state television.

"Trump's order to OPEC members to increase production is a great insult to those governments and nations, and destabilises the market."

Zanganeh said Iranian oil production and exports had not changed as a result of U.S. pressure.

Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, is facing U.S. sanctions on its oil exports that are prompting some buyers to cut purchases.

The United States in May said it was walking away from an international deal on Iran's nuclear programme, and said it would impose fresh sanctions on Iran's energy sector.

South Korea halted in July all Iranian oil shipments for the first time in six years amid U.S. pressure.

Iran has threatened to block oil exports through a key Gulf waterway in retaliation for U.S. efforts to reduce Iranian oil sales to zero.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by John Stonestreet and Alison Williams)