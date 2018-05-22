Iranian people will punch US Secretary of State in the mouth - Iranian commander

World

Iranian people will punch US Secretary of State in the mouth - Iranian commander

The Iranian people will punch the U.S. Secretary of State in the mouth in response to a new American plan to pressure Iran, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday.

Trump attends CIA swearing-in of Gina Haspel in Langley
U.S. President Donald Trump is watched by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as they take part in the swearing-in ceremony for the Central Intelligence Agency's first female director, Gina Haspel, at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bookmark

BEIRUT: The Iranian people will punch the U.S. Secretary of State in the mouth in response to a new American plan to pressure Iran, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday demanded Iran make sweeping changes that would effectively force it to reverse the recent spread of its military and political influence through the Middle East to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

"The people of Iran should stand united in the face of this and they will deliver a strong punch to the mouth of the American Secretary of State and anyone who backs them," Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Tehran said on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark