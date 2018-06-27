Iranians must stand together to 'bring America to its knees' - Rouhani

Iranians must stand together in the face of American pressure to "bring America to its knees," President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday in an address broadcast on state television.

"We will take problems. We will take pressure. But we will not sacrifice our independence," said Rouhani.

He is regarded as a moderate but has talked increasingly tough as U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn Washington from world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

