Iraq cuts short national election recount in Baghdad, says process completed - State TV

BAGHDAD: Iraq's election commission said it had completed a manual recount of votes from a parliamentary election held in May, after deciding to cut the process short in Baghdad, state television said on Monday.

The commission cancelled the recount in the remaining half of the capital, the broadcaster said.

Parliament had ordered the recount in June after a government report concluded there were widespread violations.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)