Iraq executes 12 after PM calls for speedy executions - statement

BAGHDAD: Iraq put to death 12 people convicted of terrorism hours after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called for speedy executions, in response to the kidnapping and killing of eight members of the security forces, the government said on Friday.

"Based on the orders of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, executions were carried out on Thursday of 12 convicted terrorists who have received final verdicts," a government spokesman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)