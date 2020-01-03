Iraq Hashed commander calls all fighters to 'be ready' after US strike

NAJAF, Iraq: A commander in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force called its fighters to be on alert Friday (Jan 3) following a US strike that killed its deputy head and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

"All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us," said Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, in a handwritten note seen by AFP.



