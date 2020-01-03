Iraq Hashed commander calls all fighters to 'be ready' after US strike

World

Iraq Hashed commander calls all fighters to 'be ready' after US strike

Armoured personnel carriers of the Iraqi forces and the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation
Armoured personnel carriers of the Iraqi forces and the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation units) pictured during their advance through Anbar province, east of the city of Rawah in the western desert bordering Syria, on November 25, 2017 AFP/Ahmad AL-RUBAYE
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NAJAF, Iraq: A commander in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force called its fighters to be on alert Friday (Jan 3) following a US strike that killed its deputy head and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

READ: Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

READ: Reactions to the killing of Iranian general in a US air strike

"All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us," said Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, in a handwritten note seen by AFP.


Source: AFP/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark