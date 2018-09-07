Iraq parliament to convene on Saturday for emergency session to discuss Basra protests

ERBIL, Iraq: The temporary head of Iraq's parliament has agreed to convene an emergency session on Saturday to discuss the situation in Basra, the state news agency reported on Friday.

"At the request of 54 members of parliament, the leader of parliament has agreed to hold a special session to discuss the problems, solutions and recent developments in Basra," a statement from parliament said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)