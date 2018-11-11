Iraq president says talks continuing with US on Iran sanctions

Iraq's president said on Sunday talks with the United States were continuing and his country's special conditions regarding sanctions on Iran should be taken into consideration.

"We do not want Iraq to be burdened with the U.S. sanctions on Iran," Barham Salih, the Newly elected President, told reporters in Kuwait.

The United States said Iraq can continue to import natural gas and energy supplies from Iran for a period of 45 days, several days after reimposing sanctions on Tehran’s oil sector.

