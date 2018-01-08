Iraq reports outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu - OIE

PARIS: Iraq has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in Diyala in the centre of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The virus was found on Dec. 27 at a farm of 43,000 birds and killed 7,250 of them, the OIE said in a report posted on its website, citing the Iraqi ministry of agriculture.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent, editing by David Evans)