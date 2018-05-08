Iraq's Kurdistan region to hold elections on Sept. 30: Rudaw citing PM

Elections will be held in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq on Sept. 30, Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw said on Tuesday, citing the region's prime minister Nechirvan Barzani.

Kurdish region&apos;s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani speaks during a news conference in Erbil
Kurdish region's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani speaks during a news conference in Erbil, Iraq November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Rudaw is close to the Kurdistan Regional Government based in Erbil. A federal Iraqi election is set to take place on Saturday.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

