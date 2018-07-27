Iraq's top cleric Sistani calls for new government as soon as possible

BAGHDAD: Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called on Friday for a government to be formed "as soon as possible" to tackle corruption and poor basic services, in a Friday sermon delivered by a representative.

Sistani also encouraged the incumbent government of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to respond urgently to protesters' demands for jobs and better basic services and jobs.

Advertisement

"The current government must work hard urgently to implement citizens' demands to reduce their suffering and misery," Sistani's representative said in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)