Iraq says handed over 4 women, 27 children suspected of Islamic State ties to Russia - Iraqi local tv

ERBIL, Iraq: Iraq has handed over to Russia four women and 27 children suspected of having ties to the Islamic State militant group, local television broadcaster Al-Sumaria quoted the foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

"Iraq has returned to Russia 27 children and 4 women who were tricked into joining Daesh," the ministry spokesman told reporters, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

(Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Toby Chopra)