Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to try to calm tensions: PM

BAGHDAD: Iraq will send delegations to Washington and Tehran to help "halt tension" amid fears of a confrontation between the United States and Iran in the Middle East, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday (May 21).

He said there were no Iraqi groups that wanted to push towards a war, two days after a rocket fired in Baghdad landed close to the US Embassy, the latest in a series of regional attacks the United States believes may have been inspired by Iran.

No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, on Sunday. US government sources said Washington strongly suspects Shi'ite militias with ties to Tehran were behind the rocket attack.

Iran has rejected allegations of involvement in attacks.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran would be met with "great force" if it attacked US interests in the Middle East.

