Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops, no one hurt

BAGHDAD: At least one Katyusha rocket fell close to the perimeter of a military base that hosts United States troops in northern Iraq on Sunday (Jun 20), Iraq’s military said.

The rocket fell near the sprawling Ain Al Asad air base in western Anbar province but did not explode, the military said in a statement.

There was no significant damage, the statement said. An Iraqi security official said a fence at the perimeter of the base was minimally damaged. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

An investigation by security forces found that the projectile had been launched from the nearby Al Baghdadi area.

The attack is the latest targeting the American presence in Iraq. Rockets and, more recently, drones have targeted military bases hosting US troops and the US embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

The regular assaults have been described as disruptive by US contractors working on military bases. Recently, Lockheed Martin relocated its F-16 maintenance teams, citing security concerns.

The US and Iraq are negotiating a timeline for foreign troops to withdraw from the country. Talks began under the former administration of Donald Trump and resumed after President Joe Biden assumed office.