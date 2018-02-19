Iraqi oil minister to visit Turkey - statement

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi will visit Turkey at the end of the week at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart to discuss the resumption of oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Oil exports from Iraq's north have been halted since Iraqi forces took control of the Bai Hasan and Avana oilfields northwest of Kirkuk, after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters pulled out from the region.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely)