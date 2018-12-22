Iraqi PM discusses US withdrawal from Syria with Pompeo

World

Iraqi PM discusses US withdrawal from Syria with Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has assured Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the U.S. is still committed to fighting Islamic State in Iraq and other areas despite its planned withdrawal of troops from Syria, the latter's office said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a conference of the German Marshall Fund
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a conference of the German Marshall Fund of the United States on "Reforming the Rules-Based International Order", in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Abdul Mahdi and Pompeo discussed the withdrawal and Washington’s decision to grant Iraq a 90-day extension on a waiver from sanctions against Iran that would allow Baghdad to purchase electricity from Tehran, the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

