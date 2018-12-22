Iraqi PM discusses US withdrawal from Syria with Pompeo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BAGHDAD: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has assured Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the U.S. is still committed to fighting Islamic State in Iraq and other areas despite its planned withdrawal of troops from Syria, the latter's office said on Saturday.

Abdul Mahdi and Pompeo discussed the withdrawal and Washington’s decision to grant Iraq a 90-day extension on a waiver from sanctions against Iran that would allow Baghdad to purchase electricity from Tehran, the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alexander Smith)