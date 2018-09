BERLIN: An Iraqi man detained last month over the fatal stabbing of a German man that set off violent protests by far-right radicals in the eastern city of Chemnitz will be released, German public broadcaster NDR reported on Tuesday.

A lawyer for the man, who appeared before a judge on Tuesday, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)