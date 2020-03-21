Ireland reports 126 new cases of coronavirus to bring total to 683
DUBLIN: Ireland's department of health on Friday (Mar 20) said it had confirmed an additional 126 cases of the coronavirus down from a daily increase of 191 reported on Thursday.
A total of 683 people have become infected in Ireland, while three people have died.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram