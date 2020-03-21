Ireland reports 126 new cases of coronavirus to bring total to 683

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask on St. Patrick's Day as public events were cancelled as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN: Ireland's department of health on Friday (Mar 20) said it had confirmed an additional 126 cases of the coronavirus down from a daily increase of 191 reported on Thursday.

A total of 683 people have become infected in Ireland, while three people have died.

