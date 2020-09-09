Ireland reports most daily COVID-19 cases since May
DUBLIN: Ireland on Tuesday (Sep 8) reported 307 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number of cases reported in one day since mid-May, amid concern that new restrictions could be introduced to the capital, Dublin.
The National Public Health Emergency Team said 182 of the new cases were in Dublin, a city that government minister Simon Harris earlier on Tuesday told journalists was at a "delicate point" due to a surge in cases.
Newstalk radio earlier cited government sources as saying additional restrictions may be introduced in Dublin and Limerick if cases continue to increase.
