Ireland says Brexit withdrawal deal not open to change

DUBLIN: The text of Britain's withdrawal agreement from the European Union is not going to be changed, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday, despite calls by some British politicians for amendments.

"This is a text that has been agreed by the British government. To that extent it is not a draft text, it is now the text and it is not going to be reopened," Coveney told the Irish parliament.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones)