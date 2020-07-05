Ireland to ease foreign travel restrictions from Jul 20

Ireland to ease foreign travel restrictions from Jul 20

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past artwork depicting Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer for the Irish Department of Health painted on the shuttered windows of a pub following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dublin, Ireland, May 15, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

DUBLIN: Ireland is to ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on Jul 20, with people from a "green list" of countries with low COVID-19 rates to be exempt from isolating themselves for 14 days, transport minister Eamon Ryan said.

Former prime minister Leo Varadkar in June said that the restrictions would be eased from Jul 9.

"A so-called green list ... will be published on July 20," Ryan said in an interview with Newstalk radio station. "The green list will be operating after that."

Source: Reuters

