Irish agriculture minister to resign over COVID-19 breach: Report

DUBLIN: Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary is resigning over his attendance this week at a social event with more than 80 people which may have breached COVID-19 regulations, a number of media outlets reported on Friday (Aug 21).

Calleary apologised "unreservedly" late on Thursday for attending a hotel dinner hosted by the Irish parliament's golf society, a day after the government significantly tightened nationwide restrictions to try to rein in a spike in cases.

Ireland's Newstalk radio station were first to report that the minister would resign. Calleary's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



