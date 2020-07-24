Irish coronavirus reproduction rate, average cases fall slightly
DUBLIN: The average number of people in Ireland infected by someone who has tested positive for the new coronavirus fell to 1.0 to 1.4 after it rose above 1 for the first time last week, senior health officials said on Thursday (Jul 23).
The so-called "reproduction rate" rose to 1.2 to 1.8 a week ago, forcing the government to delay entering the final phase of its reopening plan. A rate above 1 signals that the number of cases are increasing exponentially again.
As of Wednesday, the average number of cases per day over the preceding five days fell to 18 versus a four-week high of 19 last week. A further nine new cases were reported on Thursday.
