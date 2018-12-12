Irish opposition offers to extend government deal until 2020

Ireland's main opposition party offered to extend an expiring cooperation deal with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's minority government until early 2020 to avoid holding a fresh election amid the threat of a disorderly Brexit.

"Fianna Fail is determined that the political chaos we see in London will not be allowed to spread to Ireland," party leader Micheal Martin told parliament. "This is why Fianna Fáil will extend a guarantee that government will be able to operate throughout 2019. This will in turn allow the holding of an election early in the following year."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Peter Graff)