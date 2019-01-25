Irish PM says army might be needed at border after chaotic Brexit - Bloomberg

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said soldiers might have to return to the border with Northern Ireland if Brexit went wrong, Bloomberg reported.

LONDON: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said soldiers might have to return to the border with Northern Ireland if Brexit went wrong, Bloomberg reported.

In a worst-case scenario, a hard border could "involve people in uniform and it may involve the need, for example, for cameras, physical infrastructure, possibly a police presence, or an army presence to back it up," Varadkar told Bloomberg.

Advertisement

"The problem with that in the context of Irish politics and history is those things become targets," he said.

Ireland has said it would find it difficult to avoid imposing a hard border on Northern Ireland if the United Kingdom crashes out of the EU without a deal.

An open border is a legacy of the 1998 Good Friday agreement, which ended fighting between the north's pro-British unionists and nationalists who favour a united Ireland.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

Advertisement