Irish PM says US-Canada border not an example for Northern Ireland border issue

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland Leo Varadkar speaks at a news conference announcing that the Irish Government will hold a referendum on liberalising abortion laws at the end of May, in Dublin, Ireland, January 29, 2018.

DUBLIN: The border between the United States and Canada does not provide an example for how to solve the issue of the future border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament earlier on Monday that London would look at many examples of different arrangements for customs around the rest of the world, including the border between the United States and Canada.

"That is definitely not a solution that we can possibly entertain," Varadkar told a news conference.

