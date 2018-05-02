Irish PM sees 'real risk' no Brexit withdrawal deal by October deadline

Ireland's prime minister on Wednesday warned there was a real risk that the European Union would fail to reach a withdrawal deal with Britain by an October deadline unless meaningful progress is made by a June EU summit.

Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks at an all All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in Dundalk, Ireland, April 30, 2018. Picture taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

"There is a real risk that we won't meet the October deadline if we don't see real and meaningful progress in June," Leo Varadkar said in the Irish parliament.

"It is still early May... there are shifting sands - there is an important UK cabinet meeting underway today - so we need to take this as an evolving situation," he added.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

