Irish PM unveils plan to slowly lift coronavirus restrictions

DUBLIN: Ireland on Friday (May 1) announced the first small steps to easing restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus and laid out a roadmap for a gradual re-opening of the economy over the coming months if the virus can be kept under control.

Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told "cocooning" over 70s that they could leave their homes to go for a walk or a drive from Tuesday and extended the travel limit for exercise to 5km from 2km.

The economy will reopen in five stages between May 18 and Aug 10, with each stage dependent on the number of COVID-19 infections remaining under control, he said.

