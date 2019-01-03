Irish PM Varadkar: Any changes to Brexit cannot undermine backstop
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that any changes or clarifications to Britain's Brexit deal must not undermine the spirit of the agreement or render the so-called backstop inoperable.
Britain is seeking last-minute reassurances from the European Union over the backstop - an insurance policy to avoid a hard border between the British province and EU-member Ireland.
