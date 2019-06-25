IS head in Yemen captured by Saudi-Yemeni special forces: Coalition

RIYADH: Saudi and Yemeni special forces have captured the head of the Islamic State group's branch in Yemen, the Saudi-led military coalition backing the country's government announced Tuesday (Jun 25).

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the IS leader, named as Abu Osama al-Muhajir, was caught in an early June raid along with other members of the jihadist group.



Weapons, ammunition and telecommunication devices were also seized during the operation, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

