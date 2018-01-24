Islamic State claims attack on Save the Children office in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: The Islamic State group on Wednesday (Jan 24) claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Save the Children's office in east Afghanistan that left at least two people dead and 14 others wounded.

"A martyrdom-seeking operation with an explosive-laden vehicle and three immersing attacks targeted British and Swedish foundations and Afghan government institutes in the city of Jalalabad," IS said via its propaganda arm Amaq.

Four gunmen stormed the aid agency's office on Wednesday and battled security forces who surrounded the building.

The attack began with a suicide car bomb outside the office, followed by gunmen entering the compound and fighting Afghan special forces, a spokesman for the government in the eastern province said.

"There was a blast and the target was Save the Children," said spokesman Attaullah Khogyani. "Attackers entered the compound and the fight is going on."

Some witnesses said the attackers appeared to have been wearing police uniform, a commonly used tactic, but there was no immediate official confirmation.

As security forces fought their way in, they recovered one body inside the compound but the person's identity was not clear. At least one gunmen was still fighting, Khogyani said.

"An explosion rocked the area and right after that children and people started running away," said Ghulam Nabi, who was nearby when the bomb exploded. "I saw a vehicle catch fire and then a gunfight started."



A Save the Children spokesperson said in a statement: "We are devastated at the news that our Save the Children office in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan, came under attack this morning as armed men entered the building, about 9am today local time.

"Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our staff. We are awaiting further information from our team and cannot comment further at this time."

There are several other aid groups and government offices in the immediate area, and security forces evacuated people from surrounding buildings while they exchanged fire with the militants.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, on the porous border with Pakistan.

The province has become a stronghold for Islamic State, which has grown to become one of Afghanistan's most dangerous militant groups since it appeared around the beginning of 2015.

Backed by intensive US air strikes, Afghan forces have claimed growing success against the Taliban and other militant groups, including Islamic State, but militant attacks on civilian targets have continued, causing heavy casualties.

The attack in Jalalabad came just days after Taliban militants attacked the Hotel Intercontinental in the capital, Kabul, killing at least 20 people, including 13 foreigners.

The attack underlined how difficult operating in Afghanistan has become for humanitarian aid organisations which have faced heavy pressure from armed groups and kidnappers.

In October, the Red Cross announced that it was drastically reducing its operations in Afghanistan following attacks that killed seven of its staff last year.

