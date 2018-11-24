Islamic state claims responsibility for Pakistan market suicide bombing

Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack a day earlier in northwestern Pakistan, the group's Amaq news agency said.

Supporters of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) a religious group chant slogans to protest against the blast in Orakzai, during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

REUTERS: Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack a day earlier in northwestern Pakistan, the group's Amaq news agency said.

It said the bomber had targeted Shi'ite Muslims in a market in Orakzai and put the death toll at 57. A government official on Friday said at least 25 people had been killed and 20 wounded.

