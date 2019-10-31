Islamic State confirms Baghdadi death, names new leader

CAIRO: The Islamic State militant group confirmed on Thursday (Oct 31) its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, the group's news agency Amaq said in an audio tape following a US weekend raid.

Baghdadi, an Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, was killed by US special forces in northwestern Syria, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group had been silent until now. As successor, it appointed someone Amaq only identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

"We mourn you... commander of the faithful," an audio statement read by Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, presented as the jihadist group's spokesman, said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aymenn al-Tamimi, a researcher at Swansea University focused on Islamic State, said the name was unknown but could be a top figure called Hajj Abdullah whom the US State Department had identified as a possible successor to Baghdadi

"It could be someone we know, who perhaps has just assumed this new name," said Tamimi.

The group, which controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017 and carried out atrocities that horrified most Muslims, also confirmed the death of its spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Baghdadi had died after a nighttime raid by special forces in northwest Syria.

Trump told the nation in a televised address from the White House that US forces killed a "large number" of Islamic State militants during the raid, which culminated with Baghdadi cornered in a tunnel, where he detonated a suicide vest.

"He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," Trump said, adding that three of Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast.

Trump said that the raid - involving eight helicopters flying more than an hour from an undisclosed base - was carried out with cooperation from Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iraq.

US officials confirmed on Monday that Baghdadi's body was buried at sea.