Islamic State says Iran attack will not be the last - al Furqan

CAIRO: A spokesman for the Islamic State said in an undated recording released on Wednesday that an attack on Iranian Revolutionary Guards, which the group claimed on Saturday, would not be the last.

"The Ahvaz attack will not be the last, God willing," Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said in the recording carried by the group's Al Furqan network on Telegram.

"The soldiers of the caliphate have proven just how fragile the security of the Magi State (Iran) is," he said.

