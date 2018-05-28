Israel - Iran should be denied any military presence in Syria

World

Israel - Iran should be denied any military presence in Syria

Israel called on Monday for its arch-foe Iran to be denied any military presence in Syria, after Russia said Damascus' forces alone should control Syrian territory near the Israeli and Jordanian borders.

Israeli PM Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister&apos;s office in Jeru
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, May 27, 2018. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

JERUSALEM: Israel called on Monday for its arch-foe Iran to be denied any military presence in Syria, after Russia said Damascus' forces alone should control Syrian territory near the Israeli and Jordanian borders.

"Our position on Syria is clear," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his parliamentary faction in broadcast remarks. "We believe that there is no place for any Iranian military presence, anywhere in Syria."

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark