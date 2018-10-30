Israel has carried out attacks in Syria since downing of Russian plane - senior Israeli official

JERUSALEM: Israel has carried out attacks in Syria since the accidental downing of a Russian spy plane last month, a senior Israeli official said on Monday.

The Sept. 17 downing by Syrian anti-aircraft fire, after Israeli jets attacked a suspected Iranian arms shipment to Syria, caused a diplomatic rift between Israel and Russia, and Moscow blamed Israel for the incident.

"The IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) have attacked in Syria, including after the downing of the Russian plane. Military coordination with the Russians continues as before," said the senior official, who could not be named.

