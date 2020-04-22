Israel police kill Palestinian who launched van, stabbing attack

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man was shot dead Wednesday (Apr 22) after he hit an Israeli police officer with a van at a West Bank checkpoint and then stabbed him with a pair of scissors, police said.

A pipe bomb was found at the scene which the attacker had apparently intended to hurl at the officers, police said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished a "speedy recovery" to the policeman - who was taken to hospital but was not in a life-threatening condition - and congratulated the forces who had "acted speedily and neutralised the terrorist".

A video published online showed the van hitting the officer, and the driver getting out and chasing him.

"The terrorist drove his vehicle into the border policeman that was on duty," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in an English-language statement, saying the attacker then stabbed the officer with a pair of scissors.

Other police officers opened fire and "the terrorist was shot and killed," Rosenfeld said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the dead man was a Palestinian but did not immediately identify him.

The attack took place between the Jewish West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim and the Palestinian neighbourhood of Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

A series of dozens of so-called lone wolf attacks broke out in the West Bank in late 2015. The situation has since calmed, but sporadic attacks continue.

In a separate incident Wednesday morning, a 23-year-old Palestinian who was jailed in an Israeli prison died in unclear circumstances.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said Nour Barghouti collapsed in an Israeli jail and died shortly after.

The Israeli Prisons' Service said that a detainee, whom it did not name, was found unconscious in his cell Tuesday night, was taken to hospital and later died there.

It said he was serving an eight-year sentence for throwing molotov cocktails at Israelis and for firearms offences.