Israel reports first fatality from coronavirus

A man walks in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM: Israel reported its first fatality from the coronavirus on Friday (Mar 20), an 88-year-old man who also suffered from previous illnesses.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the man had been brought to the hospital about a week ago in serious condition.

Israel has so far reported 705 cases of coronavirus, the large majority with mild symptoms. About 10 patients are in serious condition and 15 have recovered completely.

Source: Reuters/nh

