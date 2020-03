Israel reports first fatality from coronavirus

JERUSALEM: Israel reported its first fatality from the coronavirus on Friday (Mar 20), an 88-year-old man who also suffered from previous illnesses.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the man had been brought to the hospital about a week ago in serious condition.

Israel has so far reported 705 cases of coronavirus, the large majority with mild symptoms. About 10 patients are in serious condition and 15 have recovered completely.

