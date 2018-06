Israel's Netanyahu, Jordan's Abdullah meet in Amman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman on Monday to discuss regional developments, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman on Monday to discuss regional developments, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to maintaining the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem," the statement said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by John Stonestreet)