Israel's Netanyahu questioned again in corruption probe

JERUSALEM: Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the 12th time on Friday (Oct 5) in connection with a long-running corruption investigation, various local media reported.

Footage on private broadcaster Channel 10 showed police investigators entering Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem. Police and the prime minister's office declined to comment.

Army Radio said the focus on Friday would be on two cases in which police have recommended indictments against him.

One deals with gifts allegedly given to Netanyahu and his family, and the other with claims that he discussed getting better coverage in one of Israel's largest newspapers in return for curbs on a free daily competitor.

No charges have been brought against the Israeli leader, who denies any wrongdoing and has called the allegations baseless.

It will be up to Israel's attorney general to decide whether to file charges. Partners in Netanyahu’s governing coalition have stood by him, saying they are awaiting the attorney general's next moves.

Netanyahu has also been questioned in a third case in which police allege that the owners of Israel’s largest telecom company provided favourable coverage of him and his wife on a news website they controlled in return for special treatment favours from communications regulators.

