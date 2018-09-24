Israel's Netanyahu to meet Egypt's Sisi in New York

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, an Israeli official said on Monday (Sep 24).

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. Egyptian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Netanyahu travels to New York on Tuesday and will also meet with US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu and Sisi met in public for the first time in 2017. Egypt was the first of a handful of Arab countries to recognise Israel under a US-sponsored peace accord in 1979 and the two countries maintain close co-ordination on security.

